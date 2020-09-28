Toronto details this year’s Nuit Blanche virtual experience

The 15th annual Nuit Blanche Toronto will be a virtual experience starting on October 3rd at 7pm ET running until October 12th.
The online event will take place over five streams of programming, which include talks, podcasts, a 14-year Nuit History archive, livestreams and artwork in augmented and virtual reality.
Nuit Blanche artistic director Julie Nagam’s ‘The Space Between Us’ curatorial theme will feature art installations and interactions that focus on the connections across urban, polar and pacific landscapes.
Meanwhile, ‘Nuit in Your Neighbourhood’ will let users experience 23 Nuit Blanche artworks through AR and VR. Toronto has commissioned 20 artists for the experience.
There’s also a 12-hour Nuit Live livestream called ‘Nuit Talks’ that examines and showcases art and artists, ‘Nuit History,’ and three ‘Nuit Podcast’ episodes, with future episodes releasing monthly throughout 2021.
Source: Toronto
