PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan’ sale discounts nearly 400 Japanese games

The deals run until October 8th

Sep 23, 2020

6:02 PM EDT

Kingdom Hearts 3

PlayStation has brought back its major ‘Big in Japan’ sale to offer savings on nearly 400 Japanese-made PlayStation 4 games.

Here are some of the highlights:

The full list of deals can be found here. The Big in Japan sale ends on October 8th.

Image credit: Disney/Square Enix

