PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan’ sale discounts nearly 400 Japanese games

PlayStation has brought back its major ‘Big in Japan’ sale to offer savings on nearly 400 Japanese-made PlayStation 4 games.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Devil May Cry HD Collection and 4SE Bundle — $29.49 (regularly $58.99)
- Final Fantasy VII — $10.74 (regularly $21.49)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition — $13.99 (regularly $27.99)
- Judgment — $32.09 (regularly $53.49)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package — $40.04 (regularly $133.04)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition — (regularly $53.49)
- Persona 5 Royal — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil 3 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The Big in Japan sale ends on October 8th.
Image credit: Disney/Square Enix
