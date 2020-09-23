Presto reduces load minimum to five cents on app and website

Ontario contactless transit payment company Presto has reduced the $10 minimum load requirement across all of its platforms. Now, customers only need to load five cents onto their cards when reloading via the website or Presto app.
Metrolinx’s says that this change aims to help “customers during challenging times where loading large amounts of money on their card could be difficult.”
The minimum load has already been reduced online, but the app won’t get updated until early next week. Users will need to update the app when the feature becomes available.
Last year, Presto reduced the load to five cents at all retail and in-person customer service outlets.
The Presto app is available on Android and iOS NFC-enabled devices. You’ll need NFC to tap your Presto card to your smartphone to load them.
Source: Metrolinx
