Uber Eats launches program to help local restaurants and farmers in Toronto

Uber Eats has launched a ‘FarmFresh’ program in Toronto to help local restaurants offset the cost of their fresh ingredients while also supporting local farmers.
The company has partnered with 100km Foods, which is a produce wholesaler. FarmFresh gives qualifying restaurant partners access to up to $1,000 CAD in credit to purchase fresh ingredients from local farmers and create signature dishes available exclusively on Uber Eats.
Uber notes that these dishes will be prominently displayed on the app to encourage customers to discover new favourites.
A Toronto brunch spot called Lady Marmalade signed up for the FarmFresh program and will be showcasing fresh ingredients from five local farms in its popular Godita Torta dish, which is a fresh bun loaded with shaved Black Forest ham from VG Farms.
It also includes aged white cheddar from Bright’s Cheese & Diary, sliced roma tomatoes from Boston Spring Farms, pickled red onions from Hillside Gardens, along with jalapeños, smashed black beans and cilantro crema, served with home fries made with Yukon gold potatoes from Thompson Potato Farms.
The launch is starting with 50 restaurants in the Toronto area, and is a global first for Uber Eats. Customers can search ‘#FarmFresh’ in the app to discover farm-to-table dishes nearby.
Uber says the program will be rolling out to other Canadian cities in the coming weeks.
Source: Uber Eats
Comments