Would you buy the LG Wing if it came to Canada?

Sep 11, 2020

8:02 AM EDT

0 comments

LG announced that it will unveil its swivelling Wing phone on September 14th at 10am ET on its official YouTube and Facebook pages.

The upcoming smartphone features two displays and what makes it different from the company’s other two-screen devices is that the screen can rotate into a ‘T’ shape with a sliding mechanism.

We’ve also seen the Wing in a couple of leaked videos, here and here.

Further, the phone’s primary display will sport a 6.8-inch panel and a 4-inch secondary screen. The device is also rumoured to feature a triple camera array as well as a Snapdragon 765G chipset to allow for 5G connectivity.

According to a report, the device could cost 1.9 million won (about $2,106 CAD).

Currently, it’s unknown if the Wing will come to Canada, but when that information becomes available we’ll be sure to cover it on MobileSyrup.

However, the question at hand is if most people even what the strange-looking device to come to Canada? Will you purchase the Wing if releases here for roughly $2,100 CAD?

Personally, I’m pretty excited to see this device and get it in my hands on a phone with a swelling screen.

Let us know in the comments below if you’re interested in the LG Wing.

Image credit: Evan Blass

