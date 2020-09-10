Telus expands access to $9.95 internet program for students in need in B.C. and Alberta

Telus has simplified the process for its $9.95 per month ‘Internet for Good’ program for students in need in B.C. and Alberta.
The national carrier has partnered with school boards to ensure that students in kindergarten to Grade 12 have a reliable internet connection during the school year, whether it’s happening in-person or virtually.
Teachers and principals will identify families in need and give them a unique redemption code to access the program. Telus notes that families can also express their need for connectivity to their school and receive a code. Once families have received a unique code, they can contact Telus to set up their internet service for $9.95 a month.
When the Internet for Good program first launched, eligibility was limited to families who were receiving the maximum Child Care Benefit from the federal government.
However, in April, Telus partnered with school boards to expedite the process. Throughout the summer months, the two worked together to further simplify the process for students in need.
“As students return to school this month, this program ensures every student can stay connected to exciting learning opportunities, whether they are in the classroom or connecting virtually,” Telus CEO Darren Entwistle said in a press release.
Telus has also released a new online workshop for parents that offers tips on how to navigate topics including screen time, gaming, sexting, cyberbullying and more.
Source: Telus
