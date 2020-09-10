At today’s Huawei Developer Conference, the phone-makers announced the second version of its HarmonyOS operating system. Huawei’s consumer business CEO Richard Yu made an announcement saying that the company will bring HarmonyOS to a wider range of devices.
Developers will be able to get their hands on a beta version of the HarmonyOS 2.0 SDK. This beta version only supports smartwatches, car displays, and TVs for now, but the smartphone version will follow on December 20th. Further, Yu hinted that phones might start running HarmonyOS next year.
Additionally, Huawei is starting its OpenHarmony project that allows developers to build on an open-source version of the operating system that’s similar to AOSP on Android. Currently, the project only supports devices with 128MB of RAM, but by next April it’ll expand to 4GB and by October of 2021 Huawei will completely remove the memory limit.
Back in 2019, President Donald Trump crippled Huawei by preventing U.S.-based firms like Google from working with the China-based company, forcing it to sell phones without Google services. It makes sense for Huawei to push its HarmonyOS operating system to compete with the likes of Android and iOS.
However, completely getting rid of Android may make it a hard-sell in Canada.
Source: The Verge
