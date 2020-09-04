PREVIOUS
News

Epic Games is giving away strategy game ‘Into The Breach’ for free

Sep 4, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Epic Games regularly offers free games on its PC games store — and no, I don’t mean free-to-play titles like Fortnite. Instead, the digital games store offers users a free game, with the selection rotating every ever couple weeks or so. From now until September 10th, that free game is Into The Breach.

Made by the creators of Faster Than Light, Subset Games, Into the Breach is a turn-based strategy game that tasks players with using powerful mechs to defeat an alien threat. Similar to FTL, each attempt generates a random set of challenges.

Although Into The Breach normally isn’t too pricey at $16.99 CAD on the Epic Store, free is always a better price. Plus, it’s got quite high ratings.

If you’re looking for a fun strategy game to entertain you for the weekend, head over to the Epic Store to download Into The Breach.

Related Articles

News

Apr 17, 2020

2:31 PM EDT

Square Enix Montreal’s Hitman GO is free on iOS and Android

News

Aug 28, 2020

1:35 PM EDT

Apple tries to fill Fortnite-sized hole on App Store with PUBG promotion

News

Aug 26, 2020

3:25 PM EDT

Epic confirms Fortnite won’t get new season on iOS, macOS due to lawsuit

News

Aug 28, 2020

5:36 PM EDT

Apple terminates Epic’s developer account amid ongoing legal dispute

Comments