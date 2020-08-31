PREVIOUS|
News

Anker discounts portable chargers, cables, and wireless earbuds

Aug 31, 2020

12:55 PM EDT

0 comments

Anker's MFi USB-C-to-Lightning cable

Anker is back with another week of sales and this time seems the accessory company is targeting some back-to-school deals by lowering the cost of portable chargers, cables, and wireless earbuds. Anker notes these deals will be in place for the next week.

Source: Anker

Related Articles

News

Aug 10, 2020

10:43 AM EDT

Anker discounts portable chargers by up to 49 percent

News

Jul 20, 2020

10:32 AM EDT

Anker discounts wireless chargers, portable chargers and earbuds

News

Jul 13, 2020

11:16 AM EDT

Anker discounts portable chargers and audio gear on Amazon Canada

Comments