Anker discounts portable chargers, cables, and wireless earbuds

Anker is back with another week of sales and this time seems the accessory company is targeting some back-to-school deals by lowering the cost of portable chargers, cables, and wireless earbuds. Anker notes these deals will be in place for the next week.
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for 55.99 (was $79.99)
- Anker Power Strip with USB PowerExtend USB 2 Mini for $20.99 (was $29.99)
- Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank for $29.99 (was $45.99)
- [3 Pack] Anker Powerline USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable (3ft) for $18.69 (was $21.99)
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD with 30W Power Delivery Charger for $109.99 (was $149.99)
- Anker SoundCore Mini, Super-Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $30.99 (was $38.99)
- eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam, Home Security Indoor Camera for $47.99 (was $69.99)
- Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Portable Charger for $53.99 (was $73.02)
- Anker PowerCore II 20000, 20100mAh Portable Charger for $59.99 (was $83.39)
- Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable (3ft) for $16.99 (was $18.99)
- Anker Powerline USB-C to USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 Cable for $16.99 (was $29.99)
Source: Anker
