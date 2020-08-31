BritBox Canada releases an Agatha Christie highlight reel

BritBox Canada earlier this year became the home of a collection of Agatha Christie, and to celebrate this, the British streaming service is releasing a highlight reel to showcase the titles.
Over the summer BritBox has released a variety of Agatha Christie titles including Agatha Christie’s Marple, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans, Miss Marple, Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd (Radio Play), Agatha Christie’s The Secret Adversary, and Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Mystery.
However, this isn’t all the Agatha Christie to come, BritBox is launching the remastered version of Agatha Christie’s ‘Partners in Crime, which is premiering on September 22nd as well as more titles to come.
The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month, offers access to such series as Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
