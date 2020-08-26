PREVIOUS
News

Telus selling critter masks to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts

The reusable masks are now available in packs of three on Telus' website and at some of the carrier's retail stores

Aug 26, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Telus has begun selling face masks featuring some of its signature critters.

The masks are specifically sized for youth ahead of kids going back to school in September, with proceeds going towards the Telus Friendly Future Foundation (TFFF) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts across Canada.

Telus masks

Masks are now on sale in packs of three for $35 on Telus’ website, as well as in select Telus stores. According to Telus, the masks are dual-layered, made out of 100 percent recycled polyester and 100 percent organic cotton on the inside.

At the moment, it doesn’t seem like Canada’s other major carriers are selling masks for charity. That said, Rogers’ Sports & Media division did run a similar mask selling campaign earlier this year in support of frontline workers. Bell, meanwhile, acquired 1.5 million masks to provide to frontline workers and other public workers earlier this year as well.

Source: Telus

Related Articles

Business

Aug 26, 2020

1:59 PM EDT

Quebec won’t deploy ‘COVID Alert’ app in province for now

News

Aug 20, 2020

5:48 PM EDT

City of Toronto may use TikTok to inform younger generation about COVID-19 risks

News

Aug 23, 2020

9:49 AM EDT

Bell, Telus and Rogers continue to offer $75 20GB data promo plans

News

Aug 19, 2020

9:40 AM EDT

CRTC considering possible fines of up to $1.2 million for Telus and Iristel

Comments