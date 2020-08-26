New update brings several remote workflow improvements to Final Cut Pro X

Apple has announced an update to its Final Cut Pro X editing software that improves the app’s workflow with an emphasis on working remotely.
Apple says that video editors can now create proxies in either ProRes Proxy or H.264 in sizes as small as 12.5 percent of their original, consolidate proxy media images and move audio to an external network-connected drive.
The tech giant detailed several other new features in a press release focused on the update:
“A Final Cut Pro Library can even be relinked to proxies already created for added flexibility. Editors can now link to proxy media generated by third-party applications via XML. Examples include Frame.io, a cloud-based creative collaboration platform for review and approval, plus asset management tools like Keyflow Pro and PostLab. If proxy media is not available for some clips, users can adapt workflows to display either the original file or an optimized version.”
Other updates include changes to both Motion and Compressor, as well as automated tools for cropping portrait video configured for social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.
For all of the changes to Final Cut Pro in this update, follow this link. Final Cut Pro costs $399.99 in Canada.
Source: Apple
