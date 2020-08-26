Elon Musk plans to show off working Neural Link device on Friday

If you’re interested in Elon Musk’s Neural Link tech, the CEO has promised to show off a working demo on August 28th.
The company hasn’t shared how people will be able to watch the demo, but it’s likely going to be on its YouTube channel or website. The show starts at 6PM ET/3PM PT.
So far, all we know about Neural Link is that the device connects to a user’s brain and allows them to control devices via brainwaves. In the past, Musk has said that someday the chip will be able to stream music straight into a user’s brain.
Other uses for the technology could be to release chemicals into the brain to help fight depression or Parkinson’s disease.
The company is also working on a robotic sewing machine for implanting the device, but according to The Verge, the device won’t be shown off on Friday.
Via: The Verge
