Uber Eats Canada says Starbucks orders have tripled during the pandemic

One year ago, Starbucks officially launched on Uber Eats Canada.
Now, Uber Eats is celebrating that milestone by revealing Canadian ordering habits at Starbucks.
Most notably, Canadians placed three times as many orders from Starbucks between March and August 2020 (in other words, during the COVID-19 pandemic) compared to August 2019 to March 2020.
Overall, Uber says Canadians order Caramel Macchiatos the most, with Albertans and British Columbians preferring it hot, and Manitobans, Nova Scotians, Ontarians and Saskatchewanians liking it cold.
Meanwhile, the Birthday Cake Pop is the most popular food item in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Canadians on the East and West coasts, on the other hand, most often order the Double Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg sandwich.
Another random ordering tidbit was the fact that one person in Toronto ordered a record 342 times from Starbucks in the year since the coffee chain launched in Uber Eats.
Here are the provinces that order the most Starbucks coffee on Uber Eats:
- British Columbia
- Alberta
- Manitoba
- Nova Scotia
- Ontario
- Saskatchewan
These provinces order the most Starbucks tea on Uber Eats:
- Saskatchewan
- Ontario
- Nova Scotia
- Manitoba
- Alberta
- British Columbia
