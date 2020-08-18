PREVIOUS|
News

Uber Eats Canada says Starbucks orders have tripled during the pandemic

One Torontonian placed a record 342 orders from the coffee chain over the past year

Aug 18, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Starbucks Uber Eats

One year ago, Starbucks officially launched on Uber Eats Canada.

Now, Uber Eats is celebrating that milestone by revealing Canadian ordering habits at Starbucks.

Most notably, Canadians placed three times as many orders from Starbucks between March and August 2020 (in other words, during the COVID-19 pandemic) compared to August 2019 to March 2020.

Overall, Uber says Canadians order Caramel Macchiatos the most, with Albertans and British Columbians preferring it hot, and Manitobans, Nova Scotians, Ontarians and Saskatchewanians liking it cold.

Meanwhile, the Birthday Cake Pop is the most popular food item in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Canadians on the East and West coasts, on the other hand, most often order the Double Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg sandwich.

Another random ordering tidbit was the fact that one person in Toronto ordered a record 342 times from Starbucks in the year since the coffee chain launched in Uber Eats.

Here are the provinces that order the most Starbucks coffee on Uber Eats:

  1. British Columbia
  2. Alberta
  3. Manitoba
  4. Nova Scotia
  5. Ontario
  6. Saskatchewan

These provinces order the most Starbucks tea on Uber Eats:

  1. Saskatchewan
  2. Ontario
  3. Nova Scotia
  4. Manitoba
  5. Alberta
  6. British Columbia

Image credit: Uber Eats

Related Articles

News

Jul 21, 2020

8:02 PM EDT

Starbucks will let users earn rewards while paying cash and card starting this fall

News

May 29, 2020

7:02 AM EDT

SkipTheDishes has seen an 89 percent jump in new restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic

News

May 28, 2020

8:05 PM EDT

Uber Eats offering exclusive burgers from Mitch Marner, Max Domi and more

News

Mar 16, 2020

11:08 AM EDT

Starbucks Canada shifts to ‘to-go’ model amid COVID-19 outbreak

Comments