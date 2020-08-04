PREVIOUS|
Toronto co-developed ‘Alto’s’ games bundle coming to consoles, PC on August 13

Bundled together for the first time

Aug 4, 2020

7:04 PM EDT

The Alto Collection

Toronto-based developer Snowman has announced that its acclaimed Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey mobile games will release later this month on consoles and PC.

The endless snowboarding games will be bundled together for the first time in the The Alto Collection and launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via the Epic Games Store) on August 13th. Snowman says a Nintendo Switch version is also coming “soon.”

Made alongside U.K.-based developers, the Alto’s games lets players slide through various atmospheric stages while performing tricks to earn points.

Specific pricing for the The Alto Collection hasn’t yet been confirmed. For context, though, Alto’s Adventure is currently available on App Store for $6.99 CAD and Google Play as a free-to-start title with in-app purchases. Alto’s Odyssey, meanwhile, is $4.99 on the App Store and free-to-start with in-app purchases on Google Play.

