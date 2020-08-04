Snapchat to take on TikTok by letting users add music to snaps

Snapchat is getting ready to roll out a feature that will allow users to add music to their snaps to take on rivals like TikTok.
Users are going to get the option to add songs to their snaps before or after recording a video. Snapchat has formed deals with several record labels including Warner Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group.
The feature is currently being tested in Australia and New Zealand, and is going to be released more widely later this year.
“We’re constantly building on our relationships within the music industry, and making sure the entire music ecosystem (artists, labels, songwriters, publishers and streaming services) are seeing value in our partnerships,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.
It’s important to note that although the new feature will allow Snapchat to mimic part of TikTok’s popularity, there are still some notable features that separate the two. For instance, TikTok allows users to lip sync and remix videos on top of simply adding music to videos.
However, the ability to add music will be a nice addition to Snapchat, especially since users on all platforms seem to like incorporating music with their content. For instance, earlier this year, Instagram launched the ability to add music to Stories in Canada.
Via: Engadget
