News

Best Buy Canada starts offering Back-to-School tech deals

Jul 24, 2020

10:15 AM EDT

Even though we really don’t know how a weekly routine will really look like in September, back-to-school season is upon us. Best Buy Canada is first out with its weekly deals and has discounted a slew of tech to position you correctly for what might be an unpredictable school year.

Here’s a roundup of the hot deals:

Laptops:

Hard Drives and Storage Devices:

Audio:

Smart home:

Smartwatches:

Source: Best Buy Canada

