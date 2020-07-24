Best Buy Canada starts offering Back-to-School tech deals

Even though we really don’t know how a weekly routine will really look like in September, back-to-school season is upon us. Best Buy Canada is first out with its weekly deals and has discounted a slew of tech to position you correctly for what might be an unpredictable school year.
Here’s a roundup of the hot deals:
Laptops:
- ASUS 11.6″ Chromebook for $229.99 (save $80)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop (Intel Core i3-1005G1/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) for $549.99 (save $150)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop (AMD A6-9225 Processor/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) for $449.99 (save $100)
- HP ENVY x360 15.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 ( Intel Core i5-1035G1/1TB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) for $1,099.99 (save $100)
- HP Stream 14″ Laptop (Intel Celeron N4000/64GB SSD/4GB RAM/Windows 10) for $279.99 (save $50)
- ASUS Vivobook 15.6″ Laptop (Intel Core i5-10210U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 10) for $699.99 (save $200)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop (Intel Core i7-1065G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) for $849.99 (save $100)
Hard Drives and Storage Devices:
- Samsung EVO Plus 64GB 100MB/s microSDXC UHS-1 Memory Card for $19.99 (save $7)
- Samsung T5 500GB USB External Solid State Drive for $119.99 (save $10)
- Samsung EVO Plus 512GB 100MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for $119.99 (save $80)
- SanDisk Ultra Plus V10 128GB 130MB/s MicroSD Memory Card for $34.99 (save $74)
- Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive (MZ-76Q1T0B/AM) for $139.99 (save $30)
- WD My Passport 2TB USB Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99 (save $50)
- SanDisk Ultra Plus V10 128GB 130MB/s SDXC Memory Card for $34.99 (save $75)
- Samsung 860 EVO 250GB SATA Internal Solid State Drive for $69.99 (save $20)
- Samsung T5 2TB USB External Solid State Drive for $429.99 (save $70)
- Silicon Power S55 240GB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive for $41.99 (save $58)
- Samsung Evo Plus 256GB 100MB/s microSD Memory Card for $69.99 (save $60)
Audio:
- Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones (WH1000XM3/B) for $349.99 (save $100)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline for $249.99 (save $150)
- Bose SoundLink Colour II Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 (save $40)
- Sennheiser Momentum True In-Ear Sound Isolating Wireless Ear Buds for $169.99 (save $230)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $279.98 (save $50)
- Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $249.99 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones (2019) – Refurbished – for $159.99 (save $60)
Smart home:
- Google Nest Hub for $99.99 (save $20)
- Nanoleaf Light Panels for $199.99 (save $50)
- Arlo Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $169.99 (save $30)
- Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit – 9 Panels & Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $249.99 (save $69.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Sandstone & LIFX Mini White A19 Smart LED Light Bulb for $84.99 (save $20)
- Google Home Max for $299.97 (save $100)
- Amazon Echo Auto for $44.99 (save $20)
- Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) for $99.99 (save $100)
Smartwatches:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Golf Edition 44mm Smartwatch for $369.99 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $199.99 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $237.99 (save $92)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments