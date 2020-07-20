Vancouver-based Brace Yourself Games’ releases Cadence of Hyrule DLC

Vancouver-based Brace Yourself Games, the developer of Cadence of Hyrule for the Nintendo Switch, is releasing three paid DLC packs for the Zelda-themed rhythm-adventure game.
Announced during Nintendo’s Direct Mini presentation, the $7.55 CAD ‘Character Pack’ is out today and adds Impa, Aria, Shadow Link, Shadow Zelda, Frederick and new weapons/abilities to the critically-acclaimed game.
The second $7.55 ‘Melody Pack’ brings 39 new songs to the Switch title, including remixed versions of Cadence of Hyrule‘s background music.
Finally, the $12.59 ‘Symphony of the Mask’ adds new story content to the game and allows you to play as The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask‘s Skull Kid. Further, the pack features a new map and additional songs.
A release date for the latter two packs hasn’t been revealed yet, but they’ll likely arrive before the end of October.
Cadence of Hyrule is priced at $31.49 in the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch. A season pass for all of the game’s DLC is priced at $18.89.
Comments