Nintendo eShop holding Capcom, Activision sale with deals on Resident Evil, Lego series

Nintendo’s eShop is running a sale on digital games for the Switch. The sale includes several offers from both Capcom and Activision. Additionally, some Resident Evil and Lego games are on sale.
Canadian game deal guru ‘lbabinz’ shared a comprehensive list of the games on sale on Reddit. You can check out the full list here, or some of the highlights below:
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $27.49 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-fueled – $29.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 1 and 2 – both $14.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition – $18.74 (25% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $39.99 (50% off)
- Lego DC Super-Villains – $17.49 (75% off)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $11.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil series – prices range from $9.99 – $18.74 (25-60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $24.99 (50% off)
Check out the full list of games on sale over on Reddit.
