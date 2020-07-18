PREVIOUS
News

Nintendo eShop holding Capcom, Activision sale with deals on Resident Evil, Lego series

Jul 18, 2020

3:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo’s eShop is running a sale on digital games for the Switch. The sale includes several offers from both Capcom and Activision. Additionally, some Resident Evil and Lego games are on sale.

Canadian game deal guru ‘lbabinz’ shared a comprehensive list of the games on sale on Reddit. You can check out the full list here, or some of the highlights below:

Check out the full list of games on sale over on Reddit.

