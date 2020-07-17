Amazon Music partnering with EDM artists for Friday dance parties

Amazon Music is trying to make the most of the remaining days of summer by getting popular EDM and dance artists to curate summer playlists on its platform.
Playlists will come from the likes of Canadian EDM sensations like Chromeo, Jayda G and Loud Luxury, plus international hitmakers like Disclosure and Calvin Harris via his Love Regenerator project.
To make these playlists more of an event, a new batch of lists is going to drop every Friday. The first batch is out now from Martin Garrix, Chromeo, Bklava, MK, Sofi Tukker, Felix Jaehn, Purple Disco Machine, Sinego and The Wookies.
The next batch comes out next Friday from Jayda G, Regard, Prospa, Loud Luxury and HUGEL. Amazon is going to drop a new batch every Friday until August 28th.
Some of these artists are taking things a step further by releasing new remixes to celebrate the Summer Sessions playlists.
The new songs are as follows:
- Jayda G — “Are U Down (Kootenay Klub Mix)”
- Martin Garrix — “Higher Ground” (DubVision Remix)
- Disclosure — a Joe Goddard Remix of their forthcoming new single
- Kygo — Track to be announced
- Love Regenerator, Steve Lacy — “Live Without Your Love (Solardo Ball Bass Remix)”
- Tiësto — Track to be announced
- Galantis — “Faith (Sondr Remix)”
