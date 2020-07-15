Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Bill Gates and whoever else has tweeted that they’re going to send you money, don’t believe it because, “it’s a trap!”
Twitter accounts from major companies and individuals have been hacked, in one of the most prominent and wide-spreads scams from the social media website yet.
The tweet is said in a variety of different ways, but the point is that the hacker is asking users to send them bitcoins with the promise of doubling it. However, it’s quite obvious they won’t be returning the money.
Notable Twitter accounts that have been affected by the tweet include:
- Apple
- Joe Biden
- Elon Musk
- Jeff Bezos
- Bill Gates
- Mike Bloomberg
- Kanye West
- Uber
- Cash App
- Warren Buffett
- Barack Obama
It's an actual wallet address and there are transactions happening. It's unclear if these transactions are legit. Scammers often seed their own scams to give them the appearance of authenticity. https://t.co/GUHEDaKNxu pic.twitter.com/xfhl3817xr
— Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) July 15, 2020
If you check out Ryan Mac’s, from Buzzfeed News’, Twitter account there’s an actual cryptocurrency wallet that has received Bitcoin. Reportedly, it has received transactions from 327 users amounting to more than $150K CAD. However, Mac points out that scammers sometimes “seed their own scams” to make it look more authentic. So it’s currently unclear if people are fallen for the scam or not; however, if they are it’s quite unfortunate.
And while some of the tweets are getting deleted they’re quickly getting re-added.
According to the Verge, Musk was the first one hit by the scam at 4:17pm ET. Though it was deleted it was tweeted again back at 5:56pm ET.
Bill Gates has released a statement declaring that this is a scam and that it was not sent by the users.
“We can confirm that this tweet was not sent by Bill Gates. This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing. Twitter is aware and working to restore the account.”
Twitter says it’s aware of the security incident and is working to fix the issue.
We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020
So, if you see a famous person of business tweeting about doubling your money if you send them Bitcoins, don’t do it because it’s a scam.
Source: The Verge
Update: 05/07/2020: Twitter has prevented some verified accounts from tweeting in an attempt to fix the issue.
