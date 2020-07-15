Microsoft Outlook for Android to get new ‘Play My Emails’ feature

Microsoft has announced that Outlook for Android is getting a new ‘Play My Emails’ feature, which arrived on the iOS app last year.
The feature essentially lets you listen to your emails by clicking on a popup option that appears when you’re connected to an audio device. Once you select the feature, Microsoft’s Cortana will begin to read your messages aloud.
The voice assistant will read the content of the emails, details about who sent it along with the date and time it was received.
“Triaging your inbox can take time in your day so it’s great when you can listen and respond to your email while you’re busy doing other things. Let Cortana read out your new email messages so you can listen hands-free, stay connected, and quickly learn if someone has made a change to your calendar,” the tech giant notes.
Although this feature may not be useful for all users, it’s a nice hands-free option to have with Bluetooth headphones when you’re busy with something else.
It’s important to note that the feature is just starting to roll out, so not everyone has access to it just yet.
Source: Microsoft Via: 9to5Google
Comments