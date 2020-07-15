Amazon permits remote staff to work from home until January 8

If you work for Amazon, you might be working from home until next year.
Amazon has told CNBC that it’s allowing employees who can work from home to do so until January 8th, extending the work-from-home timeline.
“We continue to prioritize the health of our employees and follow local government guidance,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC. “Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until January 8.”
Amazon says it has invested “significant funds and resources” to ensure that the employees who choose to come back to work are safe, whether it be through social distancing measures, deep cleaning, temperature checks and by providing face masks and hand sanitizers.
This is a three-month extension, as Amazon previously told its employees that they could work remotely until October 2nd.
However, it’s unclear how much of the company’s workforce will have this option.
Source: CNBC
