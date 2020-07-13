Canada’s first full-service online pharmacy, PocketPills, is now available in Nova Scotia.
Now those in the Atlantic province can have their medication delivered to their door with prescription orders and refills managed through the PocketPills mobile app.
The medication comes in PocketPacks and is individually sorted by dose, date and time, which allows patients to help manage their medication. PocketPills features a dispensing fee and free delivery, and if you have questions, you have access to PocketPills pharmacists seven days a week via live chat, text or phone.
PoketPills is also available in BC, Alberta, Ontario, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Manitoba.
“Managing medication is an ongoing challenge in Canada, where 50 percent of Canadians are not taking their medication as prescribed. We’re thrilled to be removing barriers to accessing medication through online consultations, pre-sorting technology and free doorstep delivery,” says Harj Samra, pharmacist and co-founder of PocketPills, in a press release.
PocketPills is available on iOS and Android.
Source: PocketPills
