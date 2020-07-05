Spotify reportedly redesigning its desktop app to look more like its web player

Spotify may be looking to redesign its desktop app to look more like the streaming service’s web player.
App reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong found the possible redesign and posted images of it on Twitter. She notes that it looks pretty much the same as the web player.
Spotify is redesigning the desktop app, basing the design on the web player pic.twitter.com/bfwxRm6Oaa
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 3, 2020
The redesign is more modern and appears to have the same controls that are already present in the current version of the app. It is nearly identical to the web player, which may or may not be a good thing depending on users’ personal preferences.
Users have noted that this redesign has been rolling out to select accounts over the past few months. It seems that users who have been forced to switch over to the new redesign don’t have the option to return to the old one.
It’s unknown if Spotify plans to roll out the new interface more widely, but more users are randomly getting the redesign.
Source: @wongmjane
