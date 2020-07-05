PREVIOUS|
News

Spotify reportedly redesigning its desktop app to look more like its web player

The redesign has rolled out to a small number of users

Jul 5, 2020

1:11 PM EDT

0 comments

Spotify may be looking to redesign its desktop app to look more like the streaming service’s web player.

App reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong found the possible redesign and posted images of it on Twitter. She notes that it looks pretty much the same as the web player.

The redesign is more modern and appears to have the same controls that are already present in the current version of the app. It is nearly identical to the web player, which may or may not be a good thing depending on users’ personal preferences.

Users have noted that this redesign has been rolling out to select accounts over the past few months. It seems that users who have been forced to switch over to the new redesign don’t have the option to return to the old one.

It’s unknown if Spotify plans to roll out the new interface more widely, but more users are randomly getting the redesign.

Source: @wongmjane

Related Articles

News

Jul 1, 2020

10:02 AM EDT

Spotify Premium Duo plans launch in Canada for $13 a month

News

Jun 23, 2020

9:25 AM EDT

Spotify bringing back personalized ‘Summer Rewind’ playlists

News

Jun 23, 2020

5:09 PM EDT

Spotify Free users can now play favourite playlists with Alexa devices

Comments