PREVIOUS|
News

Canada Post iOS app update gets Apple Pay support

This might be especially useful at a time when people are ordering many products online

Jun 29, 2020

5:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Canada’s Post’s iOS app now supports Apple Pay.

The digital wallet option was introduced through ‘version 8.2’ of the app, which rolled out on June 28th.

With this functionality, you’ll be able to pay the duty and taxes owed on your orders within the Canada Post app based on your phone’s existing Apple Pay setup.

Outside of Apple Pay support, version 8.2 of the app includes “minor bug fixes,” according to the App Store notes. However, it’s unclear what issues were addressed.

You can download the Canada Post app on iOS here.

Via: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

News

May 28, 2020

6:57 PM EDT

Google Maps makes it easy to share location via Plus Codes

News

Jun 22, 2020

8:04 AM EDT

Apple shares iOS, iPadOS adoption numbers ahead of WWDC

News

Oct 17, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

Canada Post notifies customers to change passwords, investigating 2017 incident

News

Jun 27, 2020

12:17 PM EDT

Facebook begins testing dark mode on iOS

Comments