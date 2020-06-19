Canada’s Drag Race cast teams with Drag Ball to celebrate Pride month

In celebration of Pride Month, the cast of Canada’s Drag Race is teaming up with the one-night-only extravaganza, Drag Ball.
The event will be presented by Crave, which is set to make its series debut on the streaming service. It will feature the cast in the Drag Ball’s virtual version of the event.
You can watch the event on June 27th, starting at 8pm ET only on Pride Toronto’s Twitch channel (worldwide) and Crave YouTube channel (Canada only).
If you miss the event don’t worry, as the event’s video on demand will be on Twitch for 24 hours after and one week on Youtube.
The fierce and fabulous cast of the new series including Anastarzia Anaquway, BOA, Ilona Verley, Jimbo, Juice Boxx, Kiara, Kyne, Lemon, Priyanka, Rita Baga, Scarlett Bobo, and Tynomi Banks.
ETALK Senior Correspondent Traci Melchor will host the event. Drag Ball will also feature Pride messages from Canada’s Drag Race judges and some secret celebrity guests.
Canada’s Drag Race is premiering on Crave on July 2nd at 9pm ET.
It will feature fan-favourites from RuPaul’s Drag Race like snatch game, rumail, and the reading challenge. Don’t worry puppets, makeovers and gag-worthy untucked sessions
The show will also feature a dash of maple-flavoured Canadian realness.
Image credit: CravePR Via: Twitter
Source: The Lede Via: Bell Media
