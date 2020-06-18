Ontario to launch voluntary ‘COVID Alert’ contact tracing app next month

Ontario is going to roll out a voluntary Bluetooth-based COVID-19 contact tracing app next month called “COVID Alert.”
Premier Doug Ford noted during his daily press briefing on June 18th that protecting people’s privacy was the number one priority when choosing a potential app.
“Privacy was our number one issue, and we will continue to promote it. The app’s going to protect you, it’s going to protect families,” he said stating the importance of tracing and tracking the spread of COVID-19.
This comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that a nationwide COVID-19 contact tracing app will be available in the coming weeks, after beginning testing in Ontario first. He noted that the government worked with Shopify and Blackberry to create the app.
The contact tracing app is based on Shopify’s “COVID Shield,” which is a tool that was created to help governments launch their own exposure notification systems.
Shopify’s model is based on Apple and Google’s ‘Exposure Notification System,’ which uses Bluetooth technology to share randomized codes with other nearby smartphones, which can’t identify users. Other smartphones are then able to access these codes and check for matches against the codes stored on devices.
If someone has tested positive for COVID-19, a healthcare professional will help them upload their status anonymously to a national network. Other users who have downloaded the app and have been in close proximity to them will be alerted that they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
