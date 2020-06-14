Microsoft investigating bug in Windows 10 update causing printer problems

The latest security update for Windows 10 includes a bug that is making it impossible for some users to print files.
Users on Reddit and other forums started reporting the issue as soon they installed the new update. The bug seems to be impacting several printer brands including HP, Canon, Panasonic, Brother and Ricoh.
Microsoft has since acknowledged the bug stating that after installing the update “certain printers may be unable to print. Print spooler may error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print and no output will come from affected printer.”
The tech giant notes that users may also encounter issues with the apps they are attempting to print from, and that they might receive an error from the app, or the app may close unexpectedly. Microsoft outlines that the issue might also affect software-based printers, like printing to PDF.
Microsoft says that it is working on a solution and promises to provide an update once more information is available. In the meantime, users who are experiencing the issue can uninstall the update until a fix is released.
