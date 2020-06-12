Best Buy Canada offers discounts on Fitbit smartwatches, Samsung soundbars, and Ring devices

The latest deals from Best Buy Canada are certainly ones to consider. The massive tech retailer has started promoting ‘Summer deals’ and they are aplenty.
Here are the deals:
- Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro & Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation for $228.99 (save $115)
- Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with 5 1080p HD Cameras for $374.99 (save $195)
- Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $899.99 (save $200)
- Samsung 290-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $219
- DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo with Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC Memory Card for $649
- HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop for $649 (save $150)
- Seagate Expansion 3TB 2.5″ Portable External Hard Drive for $99 (save $50)
- Danby Portable Air Conditioner for $449.99 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $199.99 (save $50)
- Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $349.99 (save $100)
- Sony XB41 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 (save $70)
- Napoleon LEX 74000 BTU Propane BBQ with Cover for $999.99 (save $200)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ 256GB Tablet for $1,349.99 (save $420)
- Insignia 22″ 1080p HD LED TV for $99.99 (save $50)
- JBL Under Armour True Wireless Flash In-Ear Sound for $149.99 (save $80)
- Bulova 44mm Men’s Quartz Movement Stainless Steel Chronograph Sport Watch for $169.99 (save $380)
- Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with Point – 2 Pack for $299.99 (save $50)
- LG OK55 500W Bluetooth Party System with Karaoke & DJ Effects for $299.99 (save $100)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Special Ed 40mm Smartwatch w Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking for $229.99 (save $50)
- Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking for $199.99 (save $50)
- Fitbit Ionic Watch for $199.99 (save $50)
- HP ENVY Desktop PC for $749.99 (save $250)
Source: Best Buy Canada
