PREVIOUS|
News

Chrome OS is getting its own premium game section on Play Store

Jun 8, 2020

6:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Google will now start recommending premium games for Chromebook users on the Play Store.

The report comes from Chrome Unboxed, which cites a tweet from David Gerbino, Digital & Email Marketing Consultant, who realized a change on the Premium tab of the Play Store. The tweet indicated that Google is now showcasing “Premium games for your Chromebook.”

This seems to be a server-side update as it’s not available for everyone who’s recently updated their Play Store.

Gerbino also shared a video to YouTube showing off the games that are now featured in this part of the Play Store on Chrome OS.

It’s currently unclear if this page will be the same for each user, or if it differs.

Also, it’s worth noting that these are premium games for Chromebook users. Games like Doom and Doom II have made the cut.

Source: Chrome Unboxed 

Related Articles

News

Apr 11, 2019

1:00 PM EDT

Acer unveils new notebooks, Chromebooks and gaming laptops

News

Jul 31, 2019

1:10 PM EDT

Lenovo introduces new Chromebooks with Intel processors and fun colours

News

Apr 14, 2020

6:41 PM EDT

Chromebooks can now install some PWAs through the Play Store

Features

May 7, 2020

1:21 PM EDT

Chrome OS in 2020 is only a few short steps away from greatness

Comments