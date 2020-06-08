Chrome OS is getting its own premium game section on Play Store

Google will now start recommending premium games for Chromebook users on the Play Store.
The report comes from Chrome Unboxed, which cites a tweet from David Gerbino, Digital & Email Marketing Consultant, who realized a change on the Premium tab of the Play Store. The tweet indicated that Google is now showcasing “Premium games for your Chromebook.”
Hey #Chromebook users! Read this @chromeunboxed article by @robby_payne about the new "Premium games on your Chromebook" section. I share a video about this in the comments.
Premium Chromebook-compatible games are getting their own Play Store section https://t.co/6b8tBib4Tj pic.twitter.com/ZSAUTcG5qJ
— David Gerbino (@dmgerbino) June 7, 2020
This seems to be a server-side update as it’s not available for everyone who’s recently updated their Play Store.
Gerbino also shared a video to YouTube showing off the games that are now featured in this part of the Play Store on Chrome OS.
It’s currently unclear if this page will be the same for each user, or if it differs.
Also, it’s worth noting that these are premium games for Chromebook users. Games like Doom and Doom II have made the cut.
Source: Chrome Unboxed
Comments