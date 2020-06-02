Pinterest new feature helps users shop for products with a snap

Pinterest now has a new feature that aims to make it easier for users to find products.
Starting today, when a user taps the camera in the search bar and then snaps or uploads a photo, they’ll see a ‘Shop tab’ with a feed of Pins based on what’s in the image.
Every product Pin links directly to a checkout page on the company’s website. Additionally, the feature only brings up items that are currently in stock.
Lens builds on the Shop tab that rolled out this past April that brings up a feed of Pins that are based on previous user searches.
Lastly, Pinterest says that half of the items that users snap with Lens are part of the fashion and home decor categories, so using this Lens to shop should make finding things easier. Further, the top-shopped products with Lens are prints and artwork as well as shirts, tops, dresses, shoes, jackets, vases, mirrors, rugs, pants and throw pillows.
Source: Pinterest Newsroom
