iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 release with ‘important security updates’

Following the release of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 two weeks ago, Apple has pushed out another update it says addresses security issues.
“This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users,” writes Apple in the update notes.
The update arrives following the release of a significant jailbreak capable of running on any device with iOS 13.5. Though it’s still unclear, there’s a possibility this update could be designed to close that loophole.
iOS 13.5 included Apple’s COVID-19 contract-tracing API developed in partnership with Google, improvements to Face ID that make it easier to log into an iPad or iPhone when wearing a face mask and a change to Group FaceTime calling that stops tiles from shifting in size based on who is talking.
In order to download the update, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General’ and finally, ‘Software Update.’
