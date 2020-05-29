ZTE vertical folding phone bends outwards, not inwards

China-based company ZTE has submitted a patent to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) for a new foldable smartphone.
The patent was submitted on May 29th and spotted by LetsGoDigital.
This folding handset is pretty strange. This is a vertical folding handset, but instead of folding like the Razr or the Galaxy Z Flip it folds outwards, leaving the bottom third of the screen exposed on the front and the screen on the rear completely exposed.
The front of the phone lacks any cameras, so if a user would like to take a selfie they would need to fold the device and use the two rear-facing cameras. When the device is folded it’s the same thickness, but when it’s unfolded, the top of the device is thicker than the bottom.
The left side of the device features the power button, and the right side of it sports the volume key. The USB-C charging port is at the top because the phone blocks the port when it folds.
There’s no telling if or when this phone will be coming to the market.
Source: LetsGoDigital
