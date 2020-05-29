PREVIOUS|
Google Stadia Pro users are getting six new free games in June

This includes the June 16th release of The Elder Scrolls Online

May 29, 2020

4:21 PM EDT

The Elder Scrolls Online

Google Stadia Pro subscribers are getting a few goodies next month.

Altogether, six free games are coming to the subscription service this June.

Next month’s free Google Stadia Pro games include Get Packed, Little Nightmares, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Superhot, and Panzer Dragoon Remake.

Pro subscribers will also be getting The Elder Scrolls Online for free starting June 16th.

The news was revealed in the latest blog in Google’s Savepoint series, which rounded up Stadia-related news in May.

The current two-months of free Stadia Pro offer for new users will go down to one month starting June 3rd.

Stadia also brought some big updates to users who play on the Chrome browser. It has added support for wireless Stadia Controller play and 1440p resolution Stadia play — exclusively for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Image credit: Bethesda

Source: Google

