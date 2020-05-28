Freedom Mobile is offering some customers a COVID-19 relief discount.
According to RedFlagDeals, if you reach out to the telecom through either live chat or via telephone and ask for the offer, you’ll be provided with a relief discount.
The discounts seem to vary, however. The user who posted in the thread on RedFlagDeals said they received $20 CAD off three of their lines for six months, which is a pretty good deal.
Other users said they received $5 off for the next several months. Some users said the discounts were for three months, while others stated that they were offered six months. Additionally, another RFD user said they were offered either 25 percent off for four months or $5 off for six months.
Either way, if you’re with Freedom Mobile and need a discount on your bill due to COVID-19, reach out to Freedom.
