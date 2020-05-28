PREVIOUS
CBC Podcasts’ Inappropriate Questions is coming back for Season Two

The 2019 debut CBC podcast series returns on June 2nd

May 28, 2020

8:09 AM EDT

CBC podcast series “Inappropriate Questions” is going into its second year starting June 2nd.

The podcast made its debut in early 2019 and is hosted by Elena “millennial” Hudgins Lyle and Harvinder “just a dad” Wadhwa.

To date, Inappropriate Questions has produced eight episodes, which include six regular and two bonus episodes.

The series focuses on the inappropriate questions that curious people ask.

There are some questions people shouldn’t ask or at least in the way they phrase it. Examples include ‘Oh did you lose weight?’ which is an inappropriate question ask to people who are dieting or grieving, according to the podcast’s season two promo.

Wadhwa set a goal to stay ‘woke’ when starting the podcast but he’s still ‘waking up’ apparently.

While the first season had its own unique list of inappropriate questions to dive into, the inappropriate questions for Season Two are equally vast. Topics include fatphobia, grieving, LGBTQ and Indigenous communities.

New listeners can download or listen to any of the podcast episodes on CBC’s podcast section. For anyone who uses Apple or Google‘s podcast services, they can subscribe to the Inappropriate Questions there.

Image credit: CBC Podcasts

Source: CBC Podcasts

