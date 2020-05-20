PREVIOUS|
News

New Muppets show hitting Disney+ Canada on July 31

'Muppets Now' is an unscripted series featuring the popular puppet characters

May 20, 2020

10:54 AM EDT

0 comments

Muppets Now

Disney has confirmed thatÂ Muppets Now, a new unscripted series featuring the titular popular puppet characters, will premiere on Disney+ Canada on July 31st.

Disney first teased the series last year via the official Kermit the Frog Twitter account.

Earlier in May, Disney also narrowed down the series’ release window to the summer, but this latest announcement marks first confirmation of an official premiere date.

The series, which is set to run for six episodes, will follow Scooter as he rushes to make late deliveries and navigates whatever the rest of the Muppets throw at him. Disney is also promising “surprise guest stars,” although it hasn’t yet suggested who any of these might be.

Related Articles

Resources

May 16, 2020

6:03 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 11 — 17]

News

May 13, 2020

2:19 PM EDT

Disney+ to release behind the scenes look at ‘Frozen 2’ on June 26

Resources

May 19, 2020

7:14 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Sundance Now in June 2020

News

May 15, 2020

3:05 PM EDT

Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2020

Comments