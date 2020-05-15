It appears the OnePlus 8 Pro includes a secret feature that allows people to use the colour filter camera lens to see through certain types of fabric and plastic.
To be fair, this isn’t a magical X-ray machine, so you’re not going to be seeing through people’s clothes or inside a bank vault. However, I was able to get it to look inside the Amazon Fire TV Cube and its remote. It also looks through the fabric on speakers to reveal the actual hardware within.
If you have a OnePlus 8 Pro, you need to open the camera and select the filter icon in the top right corner. Once the filter menu is open, choose ‘Photochrom,’ and you can play around to see what it will reveal.
It appears that the colour filter camera can see an infrared wavelength that’s not visible to the human eye, according to The Verge. This seems to make sense since as I was pointing the camera at gadgets and things, it picked up infrared light signals I couldn’t see at all.
Source: The Verge
