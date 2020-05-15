PREVIOUS|
News

OnePlus 8 Pro’s colour filter camera can see through specific fabric and plastic

It's not X-ray vision, but it's still pretty cool

May 15, 2020

2:06 PM EDT

0 comments

It appears the OnePlus 8 Pro includes a secret feature that allows people to use the colour filter camera lens to see through certain types of fabric and plastic.

To be fair, this isn’t a magical X-ray machine, so you’re not going to be seeing through people’s clothes or inside a bank vault. However, I was able to get it to look inside the Amazon Fire TV Cube and its remote. It also looks through the fabric on speakers to reveal the actual hardware within.

If you have a OnePlus 8 Pro, you need to open the camera and select the filter icon in the top right corner. Once the filter menu is open, choose ‘Photochrom,’ and you can play around to see what it will reveal.

It appears that the colour filter camera can see an infrared wavelength that’s not visible to the human eye, according to The Verge. This seems to make sense since as I was pointing the camera at gadgets and things, it picked up infrared light signals I couldn’t see at all.

Source: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

May 2, 2020

10:04 AM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 4a, OnePlus Z and HTC Desire 20 Pro leaks from this past week

News

May 14, 2020

4:34 PM EDT

OnePlus 8 series getting updated with April security patch soon

News

May 1, 2020

11:13 AM EDT

OnePlus implementing five user-suggested features to OxygenOS

Comments