Microsoft addresses spontaneous Surface Laptop 3 screen cracking issue

Microsoft has addressed the issue that is causing some screens on Surface Laptop 3 devices to crack for no apparent reason.
The tech giant said that it was looking into the issue earlier this year, and now says that it believes the screens are cracking due to a “hard foreign particle.”
“We have investigated claims of screen cracking on Surface Laptop 3 and have determined that, in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle may cause a hairline fracture in the glass that may seem to appear unexpectedly or without visible cause,” Microsoft stated in a recent support page.
It’s currently unknown how many devices have been affected by this issue, but Microsoft is encouraging impacted users to contact its support team for a free repair.
“If you believe your Surface Laptop 3 is experiencing this issue, you are encouraged to contact our Microsoft Support to initiate a repair free of charge during the warranty period of the device,” Microsoft notes.
Microsoft also states that if users have already paid for a repair for the issue, they can reach out to the company for a possible reimbursement.
