Apple TV+ to release ‘Dads’ documentary ahead of Father’s Day

Apple TV+ has announced that a new documentary about fatherhood called ‘Dads’ will be airing on June 19th ahead of Father’s Day.
The documentary explores the changing role of fatherhood in the modern world, and features several celebrity comedians that share their own experiences as fathers. It includes famous faces including Jimmy Fallon, Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel and Ken Jeong.
Bryce Dallas Howard, who is the director of the film and daughter of filmmaker Ron Howard, announced the release date of the film on Twitter. ‘Dads’ is the first movie to come out of the deal between Apple and Imagine Entertainment, which is Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s production company.
My first feature documentary film, DADS, is coming to @AppleTV on June 19th, right in time for Father’s Day! But first, don’t forget to celebrate your mom this weekend 🥰 #DadsToday pic.twitter.com/6SvTarYpBo
— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) May 8, 2020
Along with the celebrity cameos, ‘Dads’ will also feature interviews with the general public about fatherhood and their personal experiences. It aims to offer insights about the tensions of raising kids while also balancing other responsibilities.
The film is set to release two days before Father’s Day and will be available to stream through the Apple TV+ app.
Source: Apple Insider
