Apple TV+ to release ‘Dads’ documentary ahead of Father’s Day

The documentary will feature Will Smith, Patton Oswalt, Jimmy Fallon and others

May 10, 2020

2:50 PM EDT

Apple TV+ has announced that a new documentary about fatherhood called ‘Dads’ will be airing on June 19th ahead of Father’s Day.

The documentary explores the changing role of fatherhood in the modern world, and features several celebrity comedians that share their own experiences as fathers. It includes famous faces including Jimmy Fallon, Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel and Ken Jeong.

Bryce Dallas Howard, who is the director of the film and daughter of filmmaker Ron Howard, announced the release date of the film on Twitter. ‘Dads’ is the first movie to come out of the deal between Apple and Imagine Entertainment, which is Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s production company.

Along with the celebrity cameos, ‘Dads’ will also feature interviews with the general public about fatherhood and their personal experiences. It aims to offer insights about the tensions of raising kids while also balancing other responsibilities.

The film is set to release two days before Father’s Day and will be available to stream through the Apple TV+ app.

Source: Apple Insider

