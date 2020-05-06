Elon Musk says video conferencing in Tesla vehicles ‘a future feature’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that video conferencing in Tesla vehicles is “definitely a future feature.”
Musk’s comments on the potential feature follow a question from the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley’s Twitter account asking if video conferencing in a Tesla could be a possibility.
Yeah, definitely a future feature
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020
Electrek notes that the Model 3 is equipped with a driver-facing camera in the rearview mirror, but that Tesla hasn’t implemented a feature that uses the camera.
Several Twitter and Reddit users have recently been asking if there is a way to activate the camera to access Zoom or other video conferencing tools. Interestingly, Zoom told Mashable that making Zoom available in a car’s infotainment system would be unsafe.
However, if Tesla were to implement a video conferencing feature, it would likely only be available when cars are parked, which is currently the case for accessing YouTube.
Now that we know Musk has been thinking about the feature, it’ll be interesting to see if it becomes a reality.
Source: Elon Musk (@elon musk) Via: Mashable
