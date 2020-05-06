Google Voice is now available for G Suite customers in Canada

Google Voice is now generally available in Canada.
Now, G Suite customers in the North can sign up for Google Voice. The feature allows for smart voice calling on all of the user’s devices, which means customers can place and receive calls from anywhere.
Voice allows users to transcribe voicemail, forward calls, and silently block spam calls. Additionally, Voice allows for provisioning and management for admins, adoption and migration at a large scale.
With this Canadian launch, Voice is now available in 11 countries.
Source: Google Blog
