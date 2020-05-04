The Google Store has discounted Google Home and Nest speakers once again.
Smart speakers like the Nest Mini and Nest Hub Max, as well as devices like the Nest Cam Indoor and the Pixelbook Go, are currently on sale.
- Google Home Mini: now $39, was $79
- Nest Hub Max: now $249, was $299
- Nest Mini: now $49, was $69
The sale on these products runs until May 14th.
- Nest Cam Indoor: now $179.99, was $249
The Nest Cam Indoor is on sale until April 16th.
- Not Pink Pixelbook Go Intel i5 8GB of RAM 128GB storage: now $1,049, was $1,149
- Not Pink Pixelbook Go Intel i5 16GB of RAM 128GB storage: now $1,199, was $1,349
- Not Pink Pixelbook Go Intel i7 16GB of RAM 256GB storage: now $1,649, was $1,849
These Pixelbook variations are on sale until May 7th.
You can also get the cases for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL for $25 until May 9th (50 percent off).
Comments