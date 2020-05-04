PREVIOUS|
Google Store sale offers deals on Nest Mini, Nest Hub Max and Pixelbook Go

May 4, 2020

6:00 PM EDT

The Google Store has discounted Google Home and Nest speakers once again.

Smart speakers like the Nest Mini and Nest Hub Max, as well as devices like the Nest Cam Indoor and the Pixelbook Go, are currently on sale.

The sale on these products runs until May 14th.

The Nest Cam Indoor is on sale until April 16th.

These Pixelbook variations are on sale until May 7th.

You can also get the cases for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL for $25 until May 9th (50 percent off).

