Microsoft Surface Pro X update improves Teams app stability

The Surface Pro X just got a new update that improves the stability of Microsoft’s Teams app.
Alongside Teams stability, there’s quite a bit more to this update. Fixes include adaptive brightness, as well as improved Bluetooth connectivity. There are also improvements to camera and Wi-Fi stability and lastly, performance when in tablet mode.
To check out the complete changelog, click here.
You can get the update through ‘Windows Update.’ If you don’t see it yet, Microsoft releases updates in stages, so you may just have to check again later.
