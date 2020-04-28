Tim Hortons moves annual summer camps to online ‘eCamps’ this July

Tim Hortons has confirmed that it will be shifting its annual summer camp programming for disadvantaged youth to an online ‘Tims eCamp’ experience starting in July.
The company notes that this is being done to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 Due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, Tim Hortons says its physical camp experience will be postponed until at least fall 2020.
However, those who were registered to participate in the physical camp this summer will be eligible to take part in eCamp. Tim Hortons says additional details, including specific registration information, will be shared with its camper families “in the coming weeks.”
For now, though, the company says the eCamp will feature ‘eCabins’ led by trained facilitators who can guide group instruction and help campers engage with one another. Kids will still get a similar experience to the in-person camps, says Tim Hortons, as eCamp is drawing from the company’s year-round school and summer programs.
Additionally, Tim Hortons says it’s working with the federal government to explore how the recently expanded Canada Summer Jobs Program can support seasons student eCabin counsellor roles. In the meantime, Tim Hortons says guests can donate to support the development of eCamp on its website or create their own virtual fundraising event.
Source: Tim Hortons
Comments