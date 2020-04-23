Beastie Boys dropping documentary on Apple TV+ early tonight

The hotly anticipated Beastie Boys documentary is dropping on Apple TV+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on April 23rd.
Originally the movie was slated for release on April 24th, so this move bumps it up a day.
It’s time. Beastie Boys Story is premiering early tonight.
Reply with your favorite #BeastieBoysStory. pic.twitter.com/wwWkTdY4WI
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 23, 2020
The official title of the project is The Beastie Boys Story. The documentary is directed by Spike Jonze, who notably led Apple’s cool HomePod commercial a few years ago.
So far, the movie has a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80 percent rating on Metacritic.
You can watch the trailer for the project below.
Source: The Beastie Boys
