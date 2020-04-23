PREVIOUS|
Beastie Boys dropping documentary on Apple TV+ early tonight

You can catch it live at 8PM ET

The hotly anticipated Beastie Boys documentary is dropping on Apple TV+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on April 23rd.

Originally the movie was slated for release on April 24th, so this move bumps it up a day.

The official title of the project is The Beastie Boys Story. The documentary is directed by Spike Jonze, who notably led Apple’s cool HomePod commercial a few years ago.

So far, the movie has a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80 percent rating on Metacritic.

You can watch the trailer for the project below.

