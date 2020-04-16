SkipTheDishes commits $15 million to aid local businesses amid pandemic

SkipTheDishes is committing $15 million CAD to help local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic through direct rebates and marketing support.
The company previously launched a 30-day support package for restaurants on its network, which has directed more than $5 million back to its partners across the country.
It is now extending the support package, which includes a rebate of 25 percent to help local and independent restaurants that are closed. SkipTheDishes says this initiative will give over $10 million back to restaurants through direct rebates and other support.
“Though we know our support package doesn’t solve all of the challenges our restaurant partners are facing, we’re hoping it will help make an impact as we all work together to get through these exceptional times,” SkipTheDishes CEO Kevin Edwards said in a press release.
Near the start of the pandemic, SkipTheDishes introduced an option for customers to support local restaurants by directly leaving them a tip, with 100 percent of the contributions going towards the restaurant. This initiative raised more than $200,000 to help local restaurants.
SkipTheDishes is now also launching a $1 million partnership with Food Banks Canada to support people in vulnerable situations across the country.
Source: SkipTheDishes
