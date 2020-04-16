PREVIOUS|
You’ll soon be able to hide songs on Spotify playlists

Spotify is giving Premium users more ways to tweak their music listening experience

Spotify is adding a new feature for Premium subscribers that allows users to hide songs from playlists.

While this isn’t the most game-changing feature it’s helpful none-the-less. Now, whenever you’re listening to a playlist that has a song or two that you don’t like, you can just tap or click on the three-dot menu to hide the song from that list.

For me, this will probably get used a little bit. Sometimes I make playlists that are for a month at a time, and by the end of the month, I’ll want to hide some of the songs I added in the first week or so.

I also find myself skipping songs in Spotify’s pre-made playlists from time-to-time, so it will be nice to be able to clear those tracks from the mix before I even begin listening.

While playlists are one thing, it will be interesting to see if Spotify ever brings this feature over to Albums as well.

Source: The Verge

