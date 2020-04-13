Google Meet adding two million users a day amid COVID-19 pandemic

Google says that it is gaining two million users a day on its video-conferencing service Google Meet, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Earlier this week, we surpassed a new milestone, with more than two million new users connecting on Google Meet every day, and they’re spending over two billion minutes together—that’s more than 3,800 years of secure meetings in a single day,” Google noted in a blog post.
The tech giant says usage is growing 60 percent a day, and that daily usage is 25 times higher when compared to January.
Interestingly, Google says the service is most popular on Saturdays. This is surprising since Meet is directed towards workplace usage, but indicates that it’s being used for social purposes as well.
Google notes that “with Meet, organizations around the world can take advantage of the same secure-by-design infrastructure, built-in protection, and global network that Google uses to secure your information and safeguard your privacy.”
Google’s video-conferencing tool, which was originally called Hangouts Meet, is not the only video-conferencing tool to see a surge in users.
The popular app Zoom saw an increase from a maximum of 10 million daily users in December to 200 million in March. However, unlike Meet, Zoom has been facing numerous serious privacy and security issues.
